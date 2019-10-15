Cyntoia Brown Reacts To Total’s Pam Bad-Mouthing Her ‘Prayer Warrior’ Hubby, Details Relationship

Cyntoia Brown ESSENCE Interview

After serving roughly 15 years behind bars, Cyntoia Brown is a free woman. Now she is sharing her story in a new memoir called, ” Free Cyntoia: My Search for Redemption in the American Prison System. In an interview with ESSENCE, Cyntoia says she included the first letters she got from Jamie Long, her now-husband, in her new book. She also talks about how earning two degrees helped her maintain her self esteem and her account of what happened that fateful night.

The 31-year-old touched a little on how she feels about people talking about her marriage. Previously Pam of the singing group Total criticized Jamie Long, who happens to be her ex-husband, for “manipulating” Cyntoia for fame.

“People just think that they know you, they invite themselves into your personal lives. There’s a certain element when you put yourself in the public eye, there’s a certain part that will be brought to scrutiny. I don’t give much thought. My family feels the same way.”

Check out a clip from the interview below.

I’ve covered #CyntoiaBrown’s story since 2017. Last month I spent the day with her in Nashville. Here’s our exclusive interview. https://t.co/8y5wCr2FnU pic.twitter.com/o9QkIQ6QtC — Yesha (@YeshaCallahan) October 15, 2019

Click HERE for the full thing.