Cyntoia Brown Reacts To Total’s Pam Bad-Mouthing Her ‘Prayer Warrior’ Hubby, Details Relationship
Cyntoia Brown ESSENCE Interview
After serving roughly 15 years behind bars, Cyntoia Brown is a free woman. Now she is sharing her story in a new memoir called, ” Free Cyntoia: My Search for Redemption in the American Prison System. In an interview with ESSENCE, Cyntoia says she included the first letters she got from Jamie Long, her now-husband, in her new book. She also talks about how earning two degrees helped her maintain her self esteem and her account of what happened that fateful night.
The 31-year-old touched a little on how she feels about people talking about her marriage. Previously Pam of the singing group Total criticized Jamie Long, who happens to be her ex-husband, for “manipulating” Cyntoia for fame.
“People just think that they know you, they invite themselves into your personal lives. There’s a certain element when you put yourself in the public eye, there’s a certain part that will be brought to scrutiny. I don’t give much thought. My family feels the same way.”
Check out a clip from the interview below.
Click HERE for the full thing.
