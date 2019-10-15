Made From Scratch: Rick Ross And A$AP Ferg Talk Life And Family While Cooking Signature Family Dishes [Video]

Rick Ross And A$AP Ferg On Fuse’s ‘Made From Scratch’

Rick Ross and A$AP Ferg not only love their families, but they love their family’s cooking.

The two rap stars recently appeared on Fuse’s Made From Scratch with their mother and uncle, respectively, to whip up some of their family’s signature dishes, talk about life, share emotional moments with their loved ones.

Press play down bottom to see what’s cookin’ in the kitchen!

Can’t believe there isn’t a signature Rick Ross family recipe for lemon pepper wings.