Deplorable: Violent Video Of Cheeto Committing A Church Mass Shooting Shown At Pro-Trump Conference

White House Distances Itself From Macabre Trump Video

Another day, another deplorable action from Cheeto In Chief supporters. This time, the White House is trying to distance itself from a disturbing video shown at a Pro-Trump conference at his Miami resort.

During the three-day conference held by American Priority, a parody video was shown of Trump’s head superimposed on the body of a man opening fire inside the “Church of Fake News.”

The video was first reported by The New York Times and in it, Trump commits a massacre inside a church (Dylann Roof, much) violently shooting and stabbing the late Sen. John McCain, Bernie Sanders, Rep. Maxine Walters, CNN, Politico, NPR, President Obama, Kathy Griffin, and Hillary Clinton. The video is actually edited from a scene in Kingsman: The Secret Service.

While most news orgs haven’t shown the video, a defiant Kathy Griffin has posted it on her Instagram page. We’re sure Instagram will yank it down, so watch it while you can.

White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham said that the president had yet to see the video but that he “condemns the contents based on reports.”

Re: the video played over the weekend: The @POTUS @realDonaldTrump has not yet seen the video, he will see it shortly, but based upon everything he has heard, he strongly condemns this video. — Stephanie Grisham (@PressSec) October 14, 2019

Mind you Cheeto Cretin himself hasn’t said a WORD—-he probably loves it considering his constant attacks on “the fake news media.” NPR is also pointing out that in 2017 Trump shared, then deleted, a Twitter post of a cartoon of a train running over a person with a CNN logo covering the person’s head.

This is sick and so disturbing, can you imagine if an Obama macabre video like this existed????