Preciousness: ‘Mixed-ish’ Star Mykal-Michelle Harris Talks Life On The Show, Mariah Carey Stopping By The Set & More [Video]
For anyone whose watched just one episode of Black-ish’s new spin-off Mixed-ish, you already know that Mykal-Michelle Harris is the breakout star of the show.
The charismatic 7-year-old stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! this week to talk about what it’s like acting on the show Mixed-ish, the difference between regular school and home school, meeting Mariah Carey, learning about growing up in the 80’s, and loving Madonna.
