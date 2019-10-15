Ego Vs. Emo: Here’s What Lala Anthony Had To Say About #BlackMenDontCheat [Video]

Lala Anthony Talks Cheating On The Breakfast Club

It’s so hard to say goodbye to Lala — well, her character Lakeisha Grant from POWER. Even though Keisha is no longer with us, Ms. Anthony is still out here, alive, thriving, and dropping essential gems for the culture. On Tuesday, Lala stopped by The Breakfast Club and chatted it up with good friends Charlamagne Tha God, Angela Yee and DJ Envy about everything from the final season of POWER to how men and women react differently to being cheating on.

“Guys are different. Guys are not as forgiving. (To Charlamagne) If your wife cheated on you that’s a whole other story. You tell her you cheated on her, you want her to forgive you, tell her to get over it.”

Charlamagne Tha God even dished on his past life as a Black man who’s cheated, explaining that he hasn’t been with a woman outside of his wife in about three years — to which Lala replied:

“Women are not given the same flexibility as a man. If you hear that a woman is married and that she slept around, all of a sudden, she’s a hoe, she’s a thot, etc. When a man does it’s like ‘it’s to be expected.'”

The author/actress went on to dish about her steamy Power sex scenes, her hubby Carmelo Anthony’s NBA career and much more. Do y’all agree with her thoughts on men and women cheating? Check out the full video above.