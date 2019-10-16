Unity In Grief: The Botham Jean Foundation To Make A Donation To Atatiana Jefferson’s Family Following Police Murder

Botham Jean Foundation To Donate To Atatiana Jefferson’s Family

If anyone in the world can relate to what Atatiana Jefferson‘s family is going through, it’s the family of Botham Jean.

Despite all the hugs and well wishes for Amber Guyger, it is obvious that the Jeans are still grieving the loss of their beloved and have taken it upon themselves to provide some comfort for the Jefferson family.

According to CNN, The Botham Jean Foundation will make a donation to Atatiana’s family, ostensibly to aid in offsetting funeral costs etc. No amount of money will sooth the Jefferson’s soul at this time, but the Jeans thought it important to wrap their arms around their heartbroken peers-in-pain.

“Losing a family member is hard in any circumstance,” Allisa Findley, Jean’s sister and foundation president, wrote in an open letter to Jefferson’s family. “Having a loved one taken in this horrific manner is one far more traumatic and a pain no family should have to bear. Unfortunately, too many families have had to suffer at the hands of those paid to serve and protect us.”

This type of support is exactly why the Jean family created this foundation that has made its mantra “As long as poverty, injustice & inequality persist, none of us can truly rest”.

Amen, but it’s a damn shame that we have to have Botham Jean Foundations in the first place. This is how out of control things have gotten.

Rest in peace Atatiana Jefferson. Rest in peace Botham Jean.