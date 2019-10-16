Pure Comedy: Nardwuar Catches Up With His Old Friend Tyler, The Creator [Video]

Tyler, The Creator And Nardwuar Link Up For Another Interview

When two music nerds as passionate as Nardwuar and Tyler, The Creator meet up, it’s always a good time–and luckily for us, these two just did yet another interview together after a few years apart.

The latest showdown between these two was filmed at Neptoon Records in Vancouver, British Columbia and included Nardwuar gifting Tyler with a myriad of thoughtful trinkets, including a Justin Bieber pillow and a collectable Zayn Malik action figure.

Check out the interview down below to see what goes down for yourself: