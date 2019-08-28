GoldLink Drops A Video For “U Say” With Some Help From Tyler, The Creator & Jay Prince [Video]

GoldLink Releases “U Say” Video With Tyler, The Creator And Jay Prince

After teasing it earlier this month, GoldLink has finally dropped the music video for his Diaspora track “U Say,” along with some help from his collaborators, Tyler, The Creator and Jay Prince.

This visual comes just in time for GoldLink to embark on a journey across North America, where he will be opening up for Tyler, The Creator on his IGOR tour beginning in Seattle on August 30.

Peep the video down below to see a little taste of what these two artists are brining to a city near you: