“Science” Declared That Beyonce Is The 2nd Most Beautiful Woman In The World; #1 Has People OUTRAGED
- By Bossip Staff
1 of 11
❯
❮
Beyonce Declared 2nd Most Beautiful Woman
If there’s one thing we know about Beyonce it’s this: she should never be second place at anything, let alone being called a beautiful woman. Well tell that to the *squints* Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi who used an equation to determine beauty. Beyonce came in second but guess who was first:
Bella Hadid.
Now, don’t get us wrong. She’s a beautiful woman. However, WE ARE TALKING ABOUT BEYONCE. The Golden Ratio determined that Hadid was 94.35% out of 100. Beyonce was a mere 92.44%. We demand a recount.
The Hive does too as they expressed all their fury at the decision. Peep the outrage and comedy that ensued.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.