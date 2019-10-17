“Science” Declared That Beyonce Is The 2nd Most Beautiful Woman In The World; #1 Has People OUTRAGED

Beyonce Declared 2nd Most Beautiful Woman

If there’s one thing we know about Beyonce it’s this: she should never be second place at anything, let alone being called a beautiful woman. Well tell that to the *squints* Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi who used an equation to determine beauty. Beyonce came in second but guess who was first:

Bella Hadid.

Now, don’t get us wrong. She’s a beautiful woman. However, WE ARE TALKING ABOUT BEYONCE. The Golden Ratio determined that Hadid was 94.35% out of 100. Beyonce was a mere 92.44%. We demand a recount.

The Hive does too as they expressed all their fury at the decision. Peep the outrage and comedy that ensued.