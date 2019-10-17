R.I.P. Esteemed Maryland Congressman Elijah Cummings Passes Away At 68

Congressman Elijah Cummings Dies

An esteemed servant leader and the congressman has passed away. Congressman Elijah Cummings died early Thursday morning at age 68. USA Today reports that the Baltimore Democrat died at Gilchrist Hospice Care, which is affiliated with Johns Hopkins Hospital, at about 2:30 a.m. EDT from “complications concerning longstanding health challenges.”

NewsOne reports that the unexpected announcement came after Cummings, the ranking chairman of the House Oversight and Reform Committee, recently announced that he was having a medical procedure but never returned to his Capitol Hill offices afterward, according to the Baltimore Sun. That announcement came on Sept. 30 and said that he was only expected to miss about two weeks of work.

Earlier this year Cummings made headlines when he fiercely defended his hometown from Trump who called Cummings’ majority-black district in Baltimore a “disgusting, rat and rodent-infested mess” and “no human being would want to live there.”

Cummings worked as chairman of the House Oversight Committee and was one of the Democrats leading the charge for impeachment.

The esteemed congressman was elected to the Maryland House of Delegates in 1983, where he served until 1996. The son of a sharecropper, he was elected to the House of Representatives in a 1996 special election to fill the seat vacated when Rep. Kweisi Mfume left Congress to head the NAACP.

R.I.P. Elijah Cummings, your work will not be forgotten.