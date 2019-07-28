Deplorable Dorito Says Baltimore Is A ‘Disgusting, Rat & Rodent Infested Mess’, City Officials Respond
Y’alls Deplorable Dorito once again proved that he’s a rancid racist.
Imbecile in Office went on a rant late Saturday in response to Rep. Elijah Cummings of Maryland’s 7th Congressional District’s criticism of conditions at the border.
During a recent congressional hearing, Cummings blasted acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan about border conditions and asked if the department has an “empathy deficit” pointing out that children at the border are “sitting in their own feces” and being treated as less than human beings.
That apparently set Trump off and he went on a lengthyyyyy rant aimed at Cummings and Baltimore, Maryland.
According to y’alls President Cummings’ majority-black district in Baltimore is a “disgusting, rat and rodent-infested mess” and “no human being would want to live there.”
Wowwwwww.
Baltimore’s Mayor Jack Young has since clapped back and he’s defending his city and Rep. Cummings.
Your President is a rancid racist who thinks Baltimore is “disgusting” and Haiti and African countries are “sh*tholes.”
See more of his delporable tweets and reactions on the flip.
