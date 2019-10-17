A Lil Positivity: Frank Ocean Is Launching “Safe Space” Club Night PrEP+ In New York City

Frank Ocean Is Launching Club Night In New York City

On Thursday, the always elusive Frank Ocean is launching a new club night called PrEP+ in New York City. The name of the evening, according to reports from The Fader, is taken from the HIV prevention drug pre-exposure prophylaxis.

“PrEP+ is the first in a series of nights; an ongoing safe space made to bring people together and dance,” says a press release. “PrEP+ will welcome globally celebrated DJs. PrEP+ welcomes everyone.”

Unfortunately for those looking for tickets, they are said to have already been distributed, with actual venue location to be revealed only to those with tickets on Thursday night prior to the event.

House rules for Ocean’s club night are the following:

No photos or videos are allowed

Consent is mandatory

Zero tolerance for racism, homophobia, transphobia, sexism, ableism or any form of discrimination

The dance floor is for dancing

Seems pretty straightforward.

In an recent W Mag interview from last month, the Southern California native said he’s recently “been interested in club” and suggested that interest would be influential on his upcoming projects.

Shoutout to Frank for wanting fans of his and fellow NYC residents to have a good time without fear of anything else getting in the way.