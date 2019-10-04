Ocean Viewz: Frank Ocean Buys A House In Malibu For $6.35 Million

Frank Ocean Bought a $6.35 Million House In Malibu

It’s a very rare day when fans spot Frank Ocean out and about in the real world, and now, he’s got a brand new pad to hide from us in.

According to reports from Variety, Ocean purchased a 5-bedroom, 4-bathroom home for a humble $6.35 million. Apparently Frank bought the property, which is nestled between the mountains and ocean, two years ago, but details of the sale have only become public now since Ocean is working on renovating the property’s mid-century ranch home.

The 2802-square foot home sits on 1.5 acres overlooking the Pacific Coast Highway and Carbon Beach from a bluff. The house is hidden from the main road by a copse of trees and other foliage and includes a master bedroom with a soaking tub and a functioning fireplace in the family room. You can check out some photos of the absolutely gorgeous home for yourself over at Variety.

Though we’re sure fans are happy that Frank is doing such big things in his home life–it’s Frank Ocean we’re talking about here, so we’d be lying if we didn’t say we hope this new house and the renovations to it provide some new inspiration for the musician to make (and drop!!!) some more sweet tunes.

In a recent interview with W, Ocean said that he’s pulling from “the many different iterations of nightlife for music and songs,” incorporating ideas from “Detroit, Chicago, techno, house, French electronic.” Maybe now we can add Malibu to that list.