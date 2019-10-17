For Your Viewing Pleasure: Ryan Reynolds & Blake Lively Share The First Photo Of Their Newborn Daughter

Ryan Reynolds Shares Photo Of His Newborn Daughter With Blake Lively…Kind Of

After welcoming a new baby into the world earlier this year, Ryan Reynolds just shared the first look at his newborn daughter in a very touching tweet.

Don’t get too excited: the Deadpool star covered up the infant’s face with a little pink smiley–but still, this first public family photo of Ryan, his wife Blake Lively, and their third child is still insanely adorable. Not only that, it’s for a good cause.

I love B.C. 🇨🇦 I want my daughters to experience the same natural playground I grew up in. On Oct. 21, the candidate you vote for will SHAPE CLIMATE POLICY. I’m proud of the climate progress made the last 4 years. Click https://t.co/gJ8wvRwD2y for voting info. #Capilano pic.twitter.com/a3itOeIqQx — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) October 17, 2019

“I love B.C. I want my daughters to experience the same natural playground I grew up in. On Oct. 21, the candidate you vote for will SHAPE CLIMATE POLICY,” the actor wrote alongside the sweet photo of the trio looking blissful surrounded by greenery.

Reynolds’ tweet was part of a politically-charged comment surrounding Canada’s upcoming elections and how important it is to ensure his fellow Canadians are doing their part to help reduce the impact of climate change. Using this as an opportunity to share a small glimpse at his new baby is smart, given that Ryan probably wanted as many eyes to see it as humanly possible in an effort to get the word out.

Not only that, but this serves as a gender reveal of sorts, too. The family hasn’t officially announced their newborn’s sex just yet, but from Ryan’s caption it’s safe to assume that these two are now parents to three girls.

Congrats to the happy couple on their growing family!