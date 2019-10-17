It Wasn’t Me: Shaggy Warns Followers Someone Is Posing As Him Online To Scam Fans Out Of Money

Someone Is Posing As Shaggy To Scam Fans Out Of Money

Shaggy took to Instagram this week to warn fans that someone is out there on the internet posing as him in an effort to scam their way into some money.

According to the artist himself, this alleged scam involves the person posing as Shaggy hitting up fans to tell them they somehow owe him money. Now, he’s urging his followers to refrain from engaging with these fake social media accounts. “They are not from me nor do they represent me in any way,” Shaggy wrote in an Instagram post on Wednesday. “It saddens me that this has become our reality and that innocent people are being dragged into this ridiculousness.”

While this fake Shaggy is out here trying to get some bread, the real Mr. Boombastic is busy putting in work to make some serious money, too.

He recently elaborated on why 2020 would see a pause in the biennial scheduling of his Shaggy & Friends charity event the artist holds every two years in support of the Bustamante Hospital for Children. According to Shaggy, his currently schedule is simply too busy to make anything work.

“With all that is happening now with my career including back to back tours and my work on the live TV version of The Little Mermaid, I am booked solid all the way into March of next year,” he told Jamaica Observer earlier this month. “So, unfortunately I really don’t have the time to wrap my head around planning the event this year. Yes, I have a team, but quite a bit of what happens for that one night rest on my shoulders and those close to me.”

With Shaggy being so booked and busy, it’s not wonder an imposter was out here picking up on some potential money–too bad the artist already shut it down.