Maxi Priest Is Back; Teams Up With Shaggy For New Album “It All Comes Down To Love” (Exclusive)

Maxi Priest’s New Album “It All Comes Back To Love” Is Out Sept. 20

He’s the first reggae artist to have a number one crossover hit with his 1990 smash, “Close To You.”

Maxi Priest has been hard at work ever since, bringing his signature sound that combines reggae and R&B to the masses. Now the crooner – known as the “King Of Lovers Rock” – has teamed up with longtime collaborator and fellow reggae music veteran Shaggy for the new album, “It All Comes Back To Love,” (out Sept. 20) on new label S-Curve Records.

“It’s a progression, its another step,” Maxi told BOSSIP of his new album. “I would say I’ve evolved. It’s taking it to another step in my life and career.”

Maxi said this new album was a labor of love. He said he’s known Shaggy for a long time – the two worked together back in the 1990s for Maxi’s song “That Girl.” When the two started working on “It All Comes Down To Love,” they didn’t even have a record deal, he said.

“We had a ball,” he said.

Despite the success of “Close To You” and “That Girl,” Maxi was quick to point out that his musical repertoire was more than reggae and R&B songs. Growing up with nine siblings in South London, he said he came of age listening to artists like Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin, and in his career has collaborated with world music artists like Japanese singer Yūji Oda and Indian music producer Arijit Singh.

“I just love every type of music, and most importantly, love the art of singing,” Maxi said. “It’s the sentiment, the passion, the feel, the whole art of singing – that’s what I’m in love with.”

Maxi said he hopes “It All Comes Down To Love” will leave listeners with “a smile of happiness, joy, understanding and celebrating with me in this new chapter.”