Blame It On The “Juice”: CeCe Peniston Puts Lizzo On Blast For Ad-Liberating Lyrics From “Finally”

Lizzo Faces Multiple Claims Of Failure To Credit Songwriters

Ruh Roh… Lizzo has had an amazing year, but with Grammy nominations right around the corner, she’s facing MULTIPLE songwriters seeking credit for their contributions

Lizzo’s attorney Cynthia S. Arato has refuted the allegations by songwriters Justin and Jeremiah Raisen:

“The Raisens are not writers of ‘Truth Hurts,’” Arato told The New York Times.. “They did not collaborate with Lizzo or anyone else to create this song, and they did not help write any of the material that they now seek profit from, which is why they expressly renounced any claim to the work, in writing, months ago.”

Despite Arato’s denials, there’s no question that these claims are hurting Lizzo’s credibility and it doesn’t help that they’re starting to pile up. After all, the Raisens also back British singer/songwriter Mina Lioness’ claims that her tweet inspired “Truth Hurts…”

And now there’s more. Cece Peniston wants her just due for Lizzo’s use of her yaya ad-libs from “Finally” and said as much in a post to Instagram this week:

For everybody who thought I was exaggerating on my claims of #copyrightinfringement please go check out the article I’m the the #3rd person who has said something @lizzobeeating #cecepeniston #lizzo #music #yaayumsong #finally #mysong just for the record and so you understand … anytime anybody uses a song over 7 seconds thats using a “portion” of their copyright , Lizzo not only takes over that , she’s used several times adding up to about 40 seconds , its my lyric it’s written down as well , it’s the signature to the opening in my song #finally and all commercials are using it from the “Adlib “ section because they know it’s catchy sooo “#notjustanadlib it’s a check !!!! @umpg @atlanticrecords

Listen to “Juice” then listen to “Finally” and tell us if you think Cece is right.

Do you think all these issues will cause big Grammy problems for Lizzo?