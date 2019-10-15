Truth Hurts: Lizzo Gets Accused Of Plagiarism AGAIN By Another Songwriter

Lizzo Accused of Second Plagiarism Claim for “Truth Hurts”

The more successful it gets, the more people are trying to prove that Lizzo is not the one who made “Truth Hurts.” Now, the songstress is being hit with another plagiarism claim over her smash hit single.

Justin Raisen, a songwriter and producer who has worked with the likes of Sky Ferreira and Angel Olsen, posted a video to his Instagram page where he compares “Truth Hurts” to a single called he allegedly wrote with Lizzo back in 2017 called, “Healthy.” His complaint is centered around “Truth Hurts'” now-famous opening line—”I just took a DNA test, turns out I’m 100 percent that b**ch,” along with the fact the two tracks seem to share the same melody.

The clip Justin posted shows Lizzo and Raisen in the studio creating “Healthy” as well as the singer at Raisen’s family events.

“We were never contacted about being credited for the use of the parts of ‘Healthy’ (melody, lyrics, and chords) that appear in ‘Truth Hurts’,” the caption states before explaining that this very dispute has been ongoing since 2017.

Raisen goes on to say that he and the other collaborators aren’t asking for a massive amount of writing credits and are being “shutdown” despite seeking only five percent of the song’s rights.

“Coming forward publicly to family, friends, artists, and colleagues seems to be the only way at this point in relieving some of our emotional distress caused by this. The last thing we want to do is throw any negativity toward Lizzo’s momentum and movement as a cultural figure.”

This accusation marks the second time Lizzo has been accused of stealing portions of “Truth Hurts.” Back in February of 2018, British singer, Mina Lioness, says she first tweeted the line “I just took a DNA test, turns out I’m 100 percent that bitch,” which is when it became viral. Lizzo responded by stating that she never saw Mina’s original tweet, but admits she was inspired to write the line after seeing an Instagram meme with a similar line.