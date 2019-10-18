Are You Here For It?! Fat Joe Reportedly Has A New Sitcom In The Works Titled, ‘Mi Nuevo Barrio’

A Fat Joe Sitcom Could Be Coming To Your TV screens

If everything pans out, a Fat Joe sitcom could be on its way to your TV screen and/or streaming service sometime soon.

According to reports from Page Six, the veteran rapper–who has a new song out featuring his fellow uptown friend Cardi B–is developing a comedy pilot called “Mi Nuevo Barrio.” The show is said to be about the following:

“a streetwise Puerto Rican auto mechanic from the South Bronx who moves his Dominican wife, son and mother-in-law to an upscale New Jersey suburb after coming into a large sum of money and discovers that fitting in isn’t as easy as it looks.”

A source told the publication that if the project ends up going into production, Fat Joe himself is the one who would play the lead and executive produce. Another source went on to tell Page Six he’s cooking up multiple potential projects.

While we know Joe for his rapping abilities, this upcoming series wouldn’t be his first time showing off his acting chops. He recently appeared in the film Night School with Tiffany Haddish and Kevin Hard along with the She’s Gotta Have It TV series.

Are you here for this potential new show?