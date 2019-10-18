Turning Tide: New Poll Shows That 54% Of Americans Are Totally Down With Donald Trump’s Impeachment

New Poll Shows Increased American Support For Trump Impeachment

Donald Trump felt that his sycophants would hold him down in under any circumstances as he now infamously quipped that he could “shoot somebody on 5th avenue” and still have the support of his basket of deplorables.

However, that appears to be changing somewhat if you listen to the pollsters.

According to DailyMail, a new Pew poll shows that 54% of Americans fully approve of the impeachment proceedings against Donald. About 10% of the people who previously opposed impeachment last month are now in favor of Congressional action.

The new survey by Pew Research Center polled 3,487 adults and found that most of those who had opposed opening impeachment proceedings and now approve are Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents (61 per cent) and roughly a third (32 per cent) are Republicans.

These stats come on the heels of another poll that showed that 52% of Americans are down for his removal from office.

Between these new poll numbers and the ongoing geo-political debacle involving Turkey and Syria, it feels like Don’s presidency is going to go down in a ball of flames.