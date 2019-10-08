Poll Shows Growing Support For Trump Impeachment And Removal

Donald Trump‘s days may be numbered and a new poll released by the Washington Post-Schar School will probably send 53% of white women’s president into a Twitter-fingery tizzy.

The survey shows that 58% of Americans are in full support of an impeachment inquiry into Trump’s alleged abuse of power. Moreover, a growing 49% of Americans support Trump’s removal from office. Both figures are significantly higher than they have ever been during Donnie’s administration. To that end, earlier this year the average polling yielded only 37 percent to 41 of Americans were in favor of impeachment.

The poll finds that, by a margin of 58 percent to 38 percent, Americans say the House was correct to undertake the inquiry. Among all adults, 49 percent say the House should take the more significant step to impeach the president and call for his removal from office. Another 6 percent say they back the start of the inquiry but do not favor removing Trump from office, with the remainder undecided about the president’s ultimate fate. The results among registered voters are almost identical.

Things have moved very fast since the first whistleblower came forward with allegations against Trump and with new information becoming public every day, we can only anticipate things getting worse before they get better.