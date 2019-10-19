Mac Miller’s Mother Urges Friends & Family To Not Participate In Unauthorized Biography

Mac Miller’s Mom Asks Artists Not To Contribute To Unauthorized Biography

Mac Miller’s mother, Karen Meyers, is asking friends of the late rapper not to participate in an unauthorized biography about her son. She posted to social media alerting fans that a writer is working on a Mac Miller biography, urging artists, management, and friends of Mac to not take part if they end up being approached and asked for info.

“To artists, management & friends: there is a writer doing a Mac Miller biography that some of you have been approached about or will be,” her Instagram post reads. “This book is not authorized/approved by Mac’s family or Estate. We are not participating and prefer you don’t either if you personally knew Malcolm.”

While this endeavor surrounding Miller isn’t authorized by his family, they did authorize a celebration of life for the the late rapper on what would have been his 27th birthday just last month. The event was held at Pittsburgh’s Blue Slide Park, where Mac’s father made an appearance to offer fans of his son some advice.