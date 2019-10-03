3 Men Accused Of Killing Mac Miller Facing Life In Prison Without Parole

We’re still mourning Mac Miller after losing him a little over one year ago. In an update, three men have now been indicted in connection to his death. They’ve all been accused of dealing the counterfeit oxycodone that reportedly caused Miller’s untimely passing.

“A federal grand jury handed up the indictments of Cameron Pettit, Stephen Walter and Ryan Reavis in a California federal court,” TMZ reports. As for how it all went down, the site goes on to say, “The indictment backs up what TMZ first reported … that Mac ordered 10 “blues” — a street term for oxycodone — as well cocaine and Xanax. Prosecutors say that instead of getting oxycodone on Sept. 5, 2018 … the pills Mac received were counterfeit and contained fentanyl … the powerful synthetic opioid 50 times more potent than heroin. The feds say Mac crushed the pills, snorted them and died. As we reported … feds say the deal went down like this: Mac ordered from Pettit, Pettit ordered from Walter … and Reavis was the mule, delivering the drugs from Walter to Pettit.

Pettit, Walter, and Reavis are all reportedly facing several decades of prison time AT LEAST, if convicted.