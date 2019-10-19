Kim Kardashian Sets Her Sights On Getting Death Row Inmate Rodney Reed A Fair Trial
Kim Kardashian Tweets Out Her Support For Rodney Reed
Whether or not you’re a fan of Kim Kardashian, you have to admire the fact that she’s using her celebrity to advocate for criminal justice reform. Since her foray into the legal system, Kim has advocated on behalf of former inmates Alice Marie Johnson, Momolu Stewart, and Matthew Charles, all of whom were released after serving lengthy prison sentences.
Now, she’s setting her sights on Rodney Reed.
Late Friday night, Kardashian tweeted about watching the forthcoming film Just Mercy, starring Jamie Foxx and Michael B. Jordan. After watching the movie, she was inspired to further look into a case she’s been reading about for the last week.
She then goes on to tag Texas Governor Greg Abbott, asking him to do the right thing and not execute Rodney Reed. Kim wrote, “How can you execute a man when since his trial, substantial evidence that would exonerate Rodney Reed has come forward and even implicates the other person of interest.”
Reed was convicted of raping and murdering a white woman and was sentenced to death by an all-white jury in Texas in 1998. Rodney has maintained his innocence the entire time, and now, him and his family are seeking justice before his scheduled execution on November 20.
On October 10 and 11, Reed’s story was featured on Dr. Phil’s two-part series about the controversial case. A Change.org petition has also been launched, which has since garnered nearly 70,000 signatures.
Hopefully, the extra attention gained from Kim K’s call out will be enough to get this man free, or at the very least, a free trial.
