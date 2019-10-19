Welp: Jamie Long Calls Marriage To Total’s Pam ‘Counterfeit’, Shuts Down Claims He’s Using Cyntoia Brown For Fame

Jamie Long Responds To Ex-Wife’s Claims He’s Manipulating Cyntoia Brown

Cyntoia Brown’s husband has been catching slack for “using her” after his ex-wife, Pamela Long of the singing group Total, called him a ‘diabolical manipulator’. Now the Christian is clapping back at her claims and denying their marriage was ever REAL.

In an interview with The Breakfast Club, Long said:

“I think it was very selfish. I don’t know if she’s trying to reinvent her career, I don’t know what she’s trying to do. I think it was very selfish of her to do that. We’re serious about what we’re doing, we’re serious about the message. You know I’ve been divorced from Pam almost four, five years man. I didn’t even see her that much when we were married.

I just feel like it was selfish of her to come out and do something like that, because you discredit what my wife is trying to do, trying to attach your name to something like this.”

Jamie even addressed Pam’s claim that he was using Brown for fame. He responds, calling his ex-marriage counterfeit and his union with Cyntoia “real”.

“What do I have for sale? I no longer participate in the music industry. That’s not my thing. I gave that up. I tend to my home, I tend to my wife, I tend to my business. We are very financially stable. I’ve heard something about… because my wife has a book deal… with our without a book deal my wife is gonna be straight, cause we straight.”

“I was married before. And I married the wrong woman. I had the right intentions but I married the wrong woman, and I wasn’t doing that no more. Sometimes the counterfeit comes before the real thing. And we fall for the counterfeit sometimes. This time I know I got it right. This is my best friend.”

Hit play at the 35-minute mark to hear Jamie address his ex’s public remarks about him.