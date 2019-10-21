Punching n Bruising: PnB Rock & Company Get Into A Messy Melee In The Middle Of A Philadelphia Mall

PnB Rock And His Team Involved In An Altercation At The Mall

PnB Rock was involved in a serious mall-tercation this weekend.

According to reports from TMZ, the fight took place at the King of Prussia Mall, located in a suburb of Philadelphia. Eyewitnesses tell the publication that PnB Rock and his team were the ones who set it off–they even allegedly went to the mall specifically to fight the opposing group. They found their targets shopping inside Neiman Marcus, which is when PnB and approximately five other people reportedly attacked the three men. They allegedly proceeded to exit the mall once the fight was finished.

A majority of the fight was caught on camera, which you can view up above. TMZ went on to state that the targeted group of men ran into the mall’s main shopping area after the fight in an effort to alert security.

While the King of Prussia security division has not commented on the situation, the Upper Merion Township Police told the publication that they have not been notified of a fight in Neiman Marcus and no official complaint was filed.

The altercations appears to have taken place right as PnB Rock was posting about hanging out in his old neighborhood.