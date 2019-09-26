Y’all Hear Something? Nicki Minaj Retires From Retirement, Hops On New PnB Rock & DaBaby Tracks
Nicki Minaj Ends Retirement, Shatters Twitter
In a shocker to absolutely no one, Nicki Minaj returned to Rap (kinda) with feature verses on PnB Rock & Murda Beatz collab “Fendi” and DaBaby track “iPhone” off his upcoming album.
Of course she sorta kinda totally lied but we already knew she wasn’t leaving the Barbz and her strong urge to scream into a podcast mic behind. Well, at least not in 2019.
Peep the hilarious hysteria over Nicki’s un-shocking un-retirement on the flip.
@lulRizzi wrapping this whole saga up with one tweet
Nicki: I’ve decided to retire #FENDI:
@yungtallynt with the Boosie clip. Perfect.
When you see Nicki actually lied about retiring
@elsavv_ is everyone who actually believed Nicki retired
So nicki lied about retiring ….
@DJOMSDIAMOND is sick of Nicki’s s***!
Nicki Minaj: I’ve decided to retire
6ix9ine: She is a liar
@KoalaInbound gets points for using a new meme. Not many but a few.
Nicki Minaj: I’m retiring from the music Industry to have a family.
6ix9ine:
Sadly, @wolvesmatts is a Barb so that pretty much cancels out this tweet
Nicki: I’m retiring
Card*: –
Lil K*m: –
Nicki: iPHONE and Fendi this week
Card*: NEW SONG THIS FRIDAY
Lil K*m: NEW SONG THIS FRIDAY
Damn, this sh*t can only be comedy
Yep, @MarisolAriana4. That’s exactly it.
Nicki Minaj’s “i’m gonna retire to focus on starting my family” is the equivalent to your local “i’m deleting all social media so don’t hmu on here 😓😭
@chwepheshe_z gives us one of several reasons why Nicki “retired”
She’s the reason why Nicki Minaj took early retirement 😅
