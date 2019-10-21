Oop! Tisha Campbell Cosigns LisaRaye’s ‘Uncensored’ Story That Duane Martin Was A Royally Thirsty Turks And Caicos Wingman

Tisha Campbell Cosigns LisaRaye’s Claims About Duane Martin

In case you were doubting anything LisaRaye had to say in her latest ‘Uncensored’ interview, Tisha Campbell is letting folks know she’s being 100% truthful. In a video showing her support, Tisha says “I’m so proud of her for being so HONEST”, with an emphasis on the ”honest’ part.

The “Martin” actress seems to be referring to the part of LisaRaye’s story that involves her ex-husband Duane Martin. Previously we reported that LisaRaye dragged Duane for allegedly bringing thots around her ex-husband, Michael Misick. According to LisaRaye, Duane was eager to impress Misick, Prime Minister of Turks and Caicos, and was willing to betray his friendship with LisaRaye in the process.

She said he brought women to her ex-husband to help him creep around on her, which ultimately lead to their break up. LisaRaye places blame on Misick for being a ‘playboy’ during their union but said was Duane did was unforgivable. Now Duane’s ex-wife has LisaRaye’s back.

YIkes! Hit Play to hear what Tisha has to says about LisaRaye’s claims.

Tisha and Duane were married for 22 years, does that mean he was creepin’ too?

Are YOU shocked by any of this?