Hate It Or Love It?! Tisha Campbell Reenacts Duane Martin Divorce In Song & Video For “22 Summers” [Video]

Tisha Campbell’s “22 Summers” Single & Video Addresses Divorce

In case you were wondering what kind of headspace Tisha Campbell is in after calling her 22-year marriage quits, she’s addressing it in her new single. Tisha and Duane Martin split back in February 2018, after she filed for the divorce. In “22 summers” she sings:

“I’ve been through worse before. I might cry on the low. But I’ll never show. This time I can’t go back, remind myself of that.”

Tisha is certainly moving forward, getting back to her music career. The song was written by Campbell, Dani Wright, Marlon Bonds & Produced by PK. Hit play and tell us what you think of it in the comments.