Mommy & Son Preciousness: Eniko Hart, Baby Boy Kenzo Enjoy Pumpkin Patch Without Kevin Hart

Eniko And Kenzo Enjoy The Pumpkin Patch Dolo

Eniko Hart was holding it down at the pumpkin patch for her precious seed while her husband Kevin Hart recovers from a serious car wreck.

The 35-year-old mother shared photos of herself and baby boy Kenzo, 1, picking out the fall fruit. Eniko seems to be trying to get back to normalcy while Kevin makes progress in rehab.

Previously, we told you that Kevin’s reps said he’d be focusing on his recovery through the new year. So it’s likely we won’t expect to see him out and about again until 2020.

Eniko, however, seems to be keeping sane by hanging with friends and enjoying life outside. Here she is recently with a group of gal pals in Palm Springs.

It’s unknown how soon Kev will be back in action since it was reported that he had suffered multiple fractures in his spine. Hopefully he gets well soon!