F**k 12: Black Arizona Man Pulled Over For Rearview Air Freshener Only To Be Harassed About Marijuana
- By Bossip Staff
An Arizona man recently spoke out to ABC15 about an incident of police harassment that he captured on video.
Philip Colbert was pulled over on September 19 by a cop who had a problem with the air freshener that was hanging from his rearview mirror.
Colbert was then asked repeatedly about marijuana as if the two were somehow related…
Soup cookie a$$ cop. F**k 12. All of ’em.
