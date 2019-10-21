F**k 12: Black Arizona Man Pulled Over For Rearview Air Freshener Only To Be Harassed About Marijuana

Cop Harasses Black Man About Marijuana During Air Freshener Traffic Stop

An Arizona man recently spoke out to ABC15 about an incident of police harassment that he captured on video.

Philip Colbert was pulled over on September 19 by a cop who had a problem with the air freshener that was hanging from his rearview mirror.

Colbert was then asked repeatedly about marijuana as if the two were somehow related…

