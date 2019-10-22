BOSSIPSounds: Watch The New Visuals From Memphis Artist Gabby Green “Lie To Me” [VIDEO]

K.Michelle Protegee Gabby Green Releases New Video For “Lie To Me”

R&B songstress/rapper and K. Michelle co-signee and former “My Life” cast member Gabby Green will just released the anticipated music video for her new single “Lie to Me.” Check it out below:

What did you think?

Regularly opening on major stages for the likes of Cardi B, SZN Sevyn Streeter, Monica and more, Gabby Green has received over 375,000 plus streams on Spotify alone on her summer track “Drip.” Are you feeling her?

Hit the flip to watch K. Michelle’s take on the hot Memphis artist.