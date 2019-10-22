F**k Donald Trump: Corrupt Carrot-Colored Commander-In-Chief Compares Impeachment Inquiry To Lynching

Donald Trump Compares Impeachment Inquiry To “Lynching”

Donald Trump is a raging racist who reveals his true nature time and time again with his wanton use of language. He’s out of pocket in every way imaginable and 53% of white women have allowed this to happen. Just a reminder.

Early this morning Donald Trump took to Twitter to get off his regularly-scheduled rage against the impeachment that is all but inevitable at this point. During his rant, Trump touched the third-rail:

So some day, if a Democrat becomes President and the Republicans win the House, even by a tiny margin, they can impeach the President, without due process or fairness or any legal rights. All Republicans must remember what they are witnessing here – a lynching. But we will WIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 22, 2019

Lynching. The President of the United States, the same man who ran around telling the world the Barack Obama was a foreigner, the same man who implemented a “Muslim ban”, the same man who pointed out “his African-American” at a rally, thinks that HE’S being lynched.

This was an attempted lynching 👇🏽as old as the constitution and as American as apple pie. But this is the type of response you wanted. To take the focus off your illegal behavior that the #BlueLivesMatter party either celebrate or ignore. #gtfohwtbs We see you. pic.twitter.com/VZdFGGpbFx — Tiffany Cross (@TiffanyDCross) October 22, 2019

Yeah, the same man…

The President of the United States, whose racist views are very well known, just compared the constitutional impeachment inquiry into his wrongdoing to a lynching – the disgusting racist hangings of black people throughout American history. There is no bottom. https://t.co/SUCBqhIk1H — Ahmed Baba (@AhmedBaba_) October 22, 2019

Yup. Same man.

Trump is DESPICABLE! The horrors of #lynching are a stain on America. Once again,he’s weaponizing race to claim his own fake victimization. How disgraceful of Trump to co-opt this racism. Even more disgraceful for ANY republican who excuses it🤬

My God🤦🏽‍♀️@Honestly_Tara 🎙 — Tara Setmayer (@TaraSetmayer) October 22, 2019

You KNOW things are bad when THIS one is against him.