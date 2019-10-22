Mouf-To-Mouf: Apryl And Fizz Finally Swap Spit For All The World To See On New #LHHH [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Apryl And Fizz Kiss On #LHHH
Apryl and Fizz have finally stopped pussyfooting, beating-around-the-bush, playing footsie, teasing, trolling, and playing coy.
Anyone with eyes assumed that these two BEEN smashing each other to MONAMI smithereens, but now we finally have visual confirmation.
Last night, the not-so-secret lovers exchanged a lil’ mouf over a deep conversation and a glass of wine.
Press play to peep.
Smh. Bout damn time.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.