Mouf-To-Mouf: Apryl And Fizz Finally Swap Spit For All The World To See On New #LHHH [Video]

Apryl And Fizz Kiss On #LHHH

Apryl and Fizz have finally stopped pussyfooting, beating-around-the-bush, playing footsie, teasing, trolling, and playing coy.

Anyone with eyes assumed that these two BEEN smashing each other to MONAMI smithereens, but now we finally have visual confirmation.

Last night, the not-so-secret lovers exchanged a lil’ mouf over a deep conversation and a glass of wine.

Press play to peep.

Smh. Bout damn time.