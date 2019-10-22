Behind-The-Scenes: Watch Shay Mitchell Power Through 33 Hours Of Labor Before Meeting Her Baby Girl [Video]

Shay Mitchell Shares The End Of Her Pregnancy Journey

Since Shay Mitchell announced her pregnancy a few months ago, she’s been sharing the journey step-by-step on her Youtube channel, giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at birthing classes, family discussions, and even her wearing diapers. But last week, the Pretty Little Liars star gave birth, and she captured video of the entire journey to share with fans.

In the sixth episode of Shay’s Almost Ready series, the actress takes us along as her water breaks and she heads to the hospital with her boyfriend Matte. Things get intense as the hours in labor shoot up to 30, but Mitchell is a serious tropper throughout it all.

Check out the video down below to see the birth of Shay Mitchell’s brand new bundle of joy!