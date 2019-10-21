Pretty Liddo Lady: Shay Mitchell Gives Birth To Baby Girl… Peep The Precious Pic!

Shay Mitchell And Boyfriend Matte Babel Welcome First Baby

Congratulations are in order for actress Shay Mitchell and her boyfriend Matte Babel! The couple revealed they’ve welcomed their first child, a girl on Sunday via Instagram.

“Never letting go,” Mitchell captioned a photo of herself the baby’s hand.

The couple’s baby girl is the first child for Mitchell and Babel, who have been linked since January 2017 after meeting through mutual friends. Check out happy photos of the couple vacationing together in Barcelona earlier this summer below”