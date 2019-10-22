Mo Money, Mo Lawsuits: Juice Wrld Is Being Sued By The Band Yellowcard For $15 Million Over His Hit “Lucid Dreams”

Juice Wrld Gets Sued Over His 2017 Hit Song “Lucid Dreams”

Nowadays, it seems like the only guarantee when you get a huge song is the fact that some other musicians are gonna sue you. From Lil Nas X to Lizzo, it seems like every song that hits #1 on the charts is followed up by headlines of a lawsuit–and that’s something Juice Wrld has been dealing with for a while now, too.

According to court documents obtained by XXL, members of the former pop-punk band Yellowcard have filed a lawsuit against Juice Wrld for copyright infringement over his breakout 2017 track “Lucid Dreams.” The suit claims he illegally sampled elements of their 2006 song, “Holly Wood Died.”

The suit also names Taz Taylor–who’s the founder of Internet Money, which is the production company that Nick Mira the song’s producer, is signed to–and their respective publishing companies and record labels, including Grade A Productions and its parent company, Interscope Records.

On Monday, October 21, the complaint was filed in United States District Court Central District of California for more than $15 million in damages, along with past and future royalties for the song. Yellowcard is also claiming that they should receive damages from Juice Wrld’s tours and other public appearances because the “overwhelming success” of “Lucid Dreams” launched his career and provided him “substantial opportunities to tour and perform around the world.”

This lawsuit goes on to claim that Taz Taylor “knowingly and intentionally licensed and distributed the Infringing Work, or authorized the licensing and distribution, to California companies and for California distribution, including licensing the Infringing Work for inclusion in the Infringing Sound Recording, for digital download, and for streaming, among other things.”