Boxer Gervonta Davis Denies Stay At Home Mom’s Claims That He Demanded Sex In Exchange For Child Support (Exclusive)

Andretta Smothers Said Gervonta Davis Fathered Her Baby Girl

Boxer Gervonta Davis has denied a Georgia woman’s claims that he pressed her for sexual favors in exchange for child support for their baby daughter.

Floyd Mayweather protégé Davis, 24, filed court papers last month in Andretta Smothers’ paternity and child support case against him, denying her claims that he “insists that the only way for Petitioner to get any funds for the minor child is to perform seductive favors,” according to court papers obtained by BOSSIP.

Smothers sued Davis over the summer, alleging that they were in a relationship and Davis agreed to support her and the baby while she was a stay at home mother. But she said he changed his tune once the relationship broke down, and has since demanded “seductive favors” for child support.

The mom said Davis’ boxing income is more than enough to support their daughter – and pointed to his social media posts where he flashes jewelry worth six figures.

Last month, a judge ordered that the baby – who BOSSIP is not naming – be deemed Davis’ legitimate daughter.

A judge has yet to rule on the case.

We’ve reached out to lawyers for both Davis and Smothers for comment.