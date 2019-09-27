Kevin McCall Sues Ex Eva Marcille For Custody Of Daughter & Demands Child Support!! (Exclusive Details)

Kevin McCall Says He Hasn’t Seen Daughter In Four Years, Wants Shared Custody With Eva Marcille Sterling

Kevin McCall has launched a legal bid to wrestle custody of his daughter from ex-partner Eva Marcille Sterling and force her to pay him child support for the girl.

McCall sued the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star for joint physical custody of their daughter, Marley Rae Sterling, 5, and wants a judge to force Sterling to pay him child support when the girl is in his care, the suit, obtained by BOSSIP, states.

McCall said he hasn’t seen the girl since 2015 when he said Sterling abruptly left the state with her. He accused Sterling of purposely erasing him out of her daughter’s life and alienating him as a parent. He said in his complaint that he “believes” he’s Marley’s dad and requested that the girl’s last name be changed from Sterling to McCall.

In the suit, filed earlier this month, McCall also wants the judge to appoint a “guardian ad litem” for Marley, whose job is to represent her best interests and eventually report their findings to the judge.

The father said he’s stable, is employed full time and that it’s in Marley’s best interest to have a relationship with both her biological parents.

However, McCall is no stranger to law enforcement and was recently charged with domestic violence in an unrelated case in Los Angeles.

Sterling has described her relationship with McCall as abusive and said her daughter’s father menaced her before and after her pregnancy with Marley. She’s also spoken about taking restraining orders out against him and being fearful of him knowing where she lived.

Sterling has not responded to the case as of Sept. 26.

We’ve reached out to McCall’s lawyer for comment.

Both sides are due to appear in court in November.