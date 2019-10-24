“Like” This: Rep. Joyce Beatty Filets Facebook’s Flummoxed F-Boy Mark Zuckerberg Over Civil Rights Violations [Video]

Mark Zuckerberg Grilled By Rep. Joyce Beatty On Capitol Hill

Rep. Joyce Beatty of Ohio was in rare form yesterday during a House Financial Services Committee hearing where Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg was on hand to discuss the social media company’s digital currency, Libra.

Rep. Beatty wasn’t interested in Libra, she was interested in liberation. Beatty took 5 minutes and skewered Zuckerberg over Facebook’s racial disparities such as a policy that allows advertisers to exclude people on the basis of race.

The Congresswoman asked ol’ Marky Mark some very pointed questions about how Facebook plans to deal with racism and civil rights and was none-too-pleased with the CEO’s complete lack of information about his business and those who work there according to the Washington Examiner:

“It’s almost like you think this is a joke when you have ruined the lives of many people, discriminated against them,” Beatty said.

She went on to say:

“Maybe you just don’t read a lot of things that deal with civil rights or African Americans,” said Beatty, later adding, “I would like an answer because this is appalling and disgusting to me.”

There was a cookout on Capitol Hill yesterday and caucasian cakes were on the menu. Sheesh.