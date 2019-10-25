Pay Up: Offset’s Baby Mama Shya L’Amour Requests Court Regulated Child Support For Daughter Kalea

Offset’s Baby Mama Seeks Court Ordered Child Support Payment

Offset has been off the hook for a few years when it comes to making regular child support payments to the mother of his daughter, but that is about to change. According to TMZ Shya L’amour, the mom of Offset’s daughter Kalea, is asking a judge to enforce regular payments be made from her baby daddy.

Shya isn’t complaining that Offset hasn’t supported their baby girl at all, but we’re sure it would be nice for them to have a scheduled support system in place. We’ve shown you Offset and Shya co-parenting At Kalea’s birthday party in 2018.

Last year, Offset rapped about his daughter on his “Father Of 4” album. He revealed that he didn’t know her mom very well but was happy to be her father.

