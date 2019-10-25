What Sex Assault Allegations? Cuba Gooding Jr. Acting An Absolute Azz In The Club Is Tearing Up Twitter

Cuba Gooding Jr. Gets Roasted On Twitter

Cuba Gooding Jr. has found himself in a whole lot of legal trouble recently, but that hasn’t stopped him from being obscene AF in the club. over the summer, the actor was accused of groping a waitress and was arrested. Since then, several other women have come forward with similar stories of him being an alleged pervert.

That hasn’t stopped Cuba from living his WORST life on the party scene. A video clip of him has surfaced completely wilding on a mic at a crowded night club. It sounds like he’s saying “somebody suck that baby’s d***.”

LMFAOOO I don’t care Cuba Gooding Jr is guilty pic.twitter.com/PuyiO4C4Px — jo’nathan sanders fan account 🍌 (@__DJON3) October 16, 2019

WTF!! Twitter is has been roasting this man for days over this. Hit the flip to see it.