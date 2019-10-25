New Music: R&Bad Boys Hamilton Park Are Back To Slide Panties To The Side, Drop Sensual New Single “To Sleep”

New Hamilton Park Single “To Sleep”

R&Bad boys Hamilton Park are back at it again with the panty-sliding shenanigans. This time, floating on sensual hip-mover “To Sleep” off their upcoming “STAY” album that serves as the perfect re-introduction to the drippy group’s new-age love renaissance.

Stream and purchase (if ya feelin’ nasty) “To Sleep” here.

You can follow the fellas on Instagram, Twitter and Youtube. “STAY” album coming February 2020! “It Was Necessary” EP is available for streaming & download here.