New Music: R&Bad Boys Hamilton Park Are Back To Slide Panties To The Side, Drop Sensual New Single “To Sleep”

- By Bossip Staff
Source: Lost In Music

New Hamilton Park Single “To Sleep”

R&Bad boys Hamilton Park are back at it again with the panty-sliding shenanigans. This time, floating on sensual hip-mover “To Sleep” off their upcoming “STAY” album that serves as the perfect re-introduction to the drippy group’s new-age love renaissance.

Stream and purchase (if ya feelin’ nasty) “To Sleep” here.

Source: Lost In Music

You can follow the fellas on Instagram, Twitter and Youtube. “STAY” album coming February 2020! “It Was Necessary” EP is available for streaming & download here.

