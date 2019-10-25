GOAT Talk: Eddie Murphy On Returning To Stand-Up & Hosting ‘SNL’ For The First Time In 35 Years [Video]

Eddie Murphy Stops By Jimmy Kimmel Live! Before His SNL Hosting Gig

Eddie Murphy made his way to Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday night to talk about his upcoming projects and his return to his old stomping grounds.

Throughout the interview, the comedian talks about growing up in Brooklyn, getting into street fights, doing ventriloquism as a kid, Jimmy going to his house for a party, returning to stand-up comedy, the great reviews and Oscar buzz he’s getting for his new movie Dolemite Is My Name, and hosting SNL for the first time in 35 years.

Peep the full conversation down below: