#GUHH: Irv Gotti’s Kids Discuss Him CHEATING On Their Mom With Ashanti [Video]

- By Bossip Staff
"Growing Up Hip Hop: New York" & "Untold Stories Of Hip Hop" Special Event

Source: Jim Spellman / Getty

Irv Gotti’s Family Talks About His Ashanti Affair

Have YOU been watching “Growing Up Hip: New York”?

Irv Gotti and his family actually discuss him smashing his artist, Ashanti, back in the day. On the show, Irv is prepping for a Murda Inc. reunion show and he says he doesn’t deal nicely with everyone from the label. Eventually, his wife lets it out that he’s on bad terms with Ashanti. Then, his daughter jumps in bringing up his affair with the singer.

Apparently, Irv’s affair with Ashanti lead up to his wife leaving him while their oldest was in middle school.

Yikes! Hit play to hear it.

Categories: For Your Information, News, Uncategorized

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.