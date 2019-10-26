GUHH: Irv Gotti’s Kids Discuss Him CHEATING On Their Mom With Ashanti [Video]

Irv Gotti’s Family Talks About His Ashanti Affair

Irv Gotti and his family actually discuss him smashing his artist, Ashanti, back in the day. On the show, Irv is prepping for a Murda Inc. reunion show and he says he doesn’t deal nicely with everyone from the label. Eventually, his wife lets it out that he’s on bad terms with Ashanti. Then, his daughter jumps in bringing up his affair with the singer.

Apparently, Irv’s affair with Ashanti lead up to his wife leaving him while their oldest was in middle school.

