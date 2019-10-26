Where Have You Been, Bro? THIS Is What Happened When A DJ Tried To Play Some Pusha T At Drake’s Birthday Party…

Drake’s DJ Tried To Play A Pusha T Track At His Birthday Party

With how many headlines the beef between Drake and Pusha T made throughout 2018, it’s hard to believe anyone missed the memo–but apparently, the DJ at Drake’s 33rd birthday party wasn’t filled in on all the drama.

The birthday bash took place at Goya Studios in Los Angeles this week, and of course, it was filled to the brim with his famous friends like Adele, Kylie Jenner, Snoop Dogg, and everyone in between. But unfortunately for Drizzy, the star-studded celebration didn’t exactly go off without a hitch. The party hit a bit of a rough patch after the DJ started to play G.O.O.D. Music’s remix of Chief Keef’s “Don’t Like,” which prominently features Drake’s longtime rival Pusha T.

Luckily for our entertainment, the awkward moment was caught on someone’s Instagram story. The song was only playing for a couple of seconds before OVO Mark–one of Drake’s longtime friends–stopped the DJ in his tracks. Just a few bars in, the camera pans to Mark waving down the DJ and shouting “nah” over Pusha’s vocals.

Someone told the DJ to turn off Pusha T at Drake birthday party pic.twitter.com/nGzABkTfeS — FlyestAround (@around_flyest) October 25, 2019

It’s hard to imagine the DJ wasn’t aware of Drake’s beef with Pusha prior to this gig–but hey, can you really blame him? “Don’t Like” is a serious banger and the whole thing probably just slipped his mind.

Whatever the case, October’s Very Own decided to focus on the good people in his life rather than those who call him out for hiding a child (allegedly). He shared a sweet post on Instagram with photos from the party, shouting out all of the “unbreakable bonds” he’s grown over the years.

“I’ve spent many nights over the last 4 or 5 years feeling like people did not like me or resented me for things beyond my control,” he wrote on Instagram. “I would sometimes settle into this mindset for months at a time. Today I woke up and looked at my phone and realized how much positive energy and how many unbreakable bonds I have in my life from incredible people. All the messages and posts just reminded me that I am covered in a blanket of love and support and I should never second guess that. Thank you for a truly uplifting day. Love you all forever.”

There’s no word on whether or not any Kanye was played at the party.