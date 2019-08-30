G.O.O.D. Deeds: Pusha T Launches “Third Strike Coming Home” Campaign For Criminal Justice Reform

Pusha T Launches “Third Strike Coming Home” Reform Campaign

Hip-hop has had some major wins within criminal justice reform recently, from Kim Kardashian’s work at the White House to Jay-Z & Meek Mill teaming up for their reform organization.

Now, we have a new contender pushing for change, and it’s none other than Virginia’s own Pusha T. His new “Third Strike Coming Home” campaign aims to free those trapped behind ridiculous three strike laws. The announcement comes alongside the release of his latest Lauryn Hill-supported track, “Coming Home.”

The rapper announced the news on his Instagram page, writing, “This is way more than a song, it’s a movement! We are doing everything in our power to bring home men and women trapped behind the wall due to an outdated 3 strikes drug law.”

According to reports from Uproxx, Pusha is launching the campaign alongside two familiar voices in the world of criminal justice reform.

“Pusha teamed up with two lawyers, MiAngel Cody and Brittany K. Barnett, to launch the campaign, beginning with a $25,000 donation. Cody is the founder of the Decarceration Collective law office, which recently partnered with Kim Kardashian to fight for the release of over a dozen men and women from prison. Cody and Barnett made headlines after Kardashian, the face of their efforts due to her celebrity and wealth, was credited with their work and they stepped up to defend her from critics who rightfully wanted them credited for the doing the behind-the-scenes legal wrangling but misguidedly attacked Kardashian for overshadowing their efforts.”

If you want to support the cause and would like to donate to Pusha’s Third Strike Home Coming campaign, head over to their website here.