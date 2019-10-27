HE THE PAPPY: Paternity Test Confirms 60-Year-Old Flavor Flav Is Indeed The Father Of A 2-Month-Old Baby

- By Bossip Staff
Rapper Flavor Flav attends the Growing Up Hip Hop, New York...

Source: SOPA Images / Getty

Paternity Test Confirms Flavor Flav Is The Dad Of 2-Month-Old Baby

According to the Blast, Flavor Flav is indeed the biological father of a 2-month old baby boy after the results of a DNA test confirmed the paternity news.

 

Theres no denying it either, according to the results of the genetic test, Flavor Flav is 99.9% confirmed as the father of Kate Gammell’s baby, the woman he worked on his management team.

