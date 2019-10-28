Congratulations! Jojo Simmons Marries His Long-Time Sweetheart Tanice Amira

Jojo Simmons Gets Married

Congratulations are in order for Rev Run’s middle child. Jojo Simmons is officially a married man!

The glamorous wedding went down at The Legacy Castle in New Jersey. We reported earlier that Simmons revealed he’s be getting married to the mother of his daughter, Tanice Amir, during a visit to Sister Circle. They already have a daughter together, Mia Kaylee.

Here they are as newlyweds.

Jojo proposed to Tanice on August 23, 2018, during an episode of Growing Up Hip Hop, and according to The Jasmine Brand, the couple dated for 8 years prior to their engagement. As you can expect, lots of Jojo’s famous Simmons family was with him to celebrate.

