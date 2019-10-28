Big Balder Brand: LeBron James’ Hair Is Revolting During NBA Games And He Is Getting CLOWNED

LeBron James’ Hair Causes Chaos

LeBron James has dealt with his struggling hair almost from the moment he got into the NBA in 2003. He’s tried everything to change the fact that his hair is disappearing before our eyes but nothing works. This past week has been particularly ugly as his hair seems like it’s falling off and falling apart as his games progress.

AD telling lebron to fix his fake hair falling out 😂 @WorldWideWob pic.twitter.com/LK6ISnC6DM — Pinhead 🧢 (@pinheadsbrain) October 26, 2019

Last week he got caught on video trying to fix his hair mid-game with teammate Anthony Davis trying to get him to fix the disaster. It’s only gotten worse as they’ve played more games. We don’t get it. LeBron really can just let it all go. Just go bald. No one will judge. Come on to glory, Bron Bron.

In the meantime, enjoy the comedy.